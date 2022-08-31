CI Investments Inc. Has $81.47 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $81,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

