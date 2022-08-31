Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 774,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,996. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.95. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

