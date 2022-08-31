Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $406.84. 447,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,522. Cintas has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day moving average of $394.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after buying an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

