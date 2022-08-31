Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

