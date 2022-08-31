Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.