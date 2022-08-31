Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 484,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,427,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 341,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

