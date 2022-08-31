CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.8 days.

CHKGF remained flat at $6.99 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

