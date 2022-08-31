Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 16,335 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,930. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

