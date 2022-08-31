Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 114,090 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
