Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. 133,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,753,907. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

