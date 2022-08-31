Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 687,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,407,000 after buying an additional 129,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 173,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

