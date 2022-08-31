Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,655. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

