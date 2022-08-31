Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 362,342 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,809,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 606,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 49,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,061. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

