Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 19,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,948. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

