Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 5,275 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,116,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 463,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 139,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.