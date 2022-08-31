Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,430,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 403,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CLRM stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.