Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.61

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 43005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

