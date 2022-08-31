Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Plans Dividend of GBX 29

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Stock Up 0.1 %

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,029.42 ($36.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,765 ($33.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,326.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £923.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

