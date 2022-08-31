CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in August

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLAQR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.