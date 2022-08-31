Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Purchases 86 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.65 per share, with a total value of $10,031.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,684.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearfield Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. 313,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $130.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

