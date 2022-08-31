Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 2,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,996. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clever Leaves currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

