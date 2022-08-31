CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,859. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

