CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s current price.

CLS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CLI traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 186.40 ($2.25). 104,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.41. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £759.39 million and a P/E ratio of 601.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

