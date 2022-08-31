CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s current price.
CLS Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:CLI traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 186.40 ($2.25). 104,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,861. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.41. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 246 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £759.39 million and a P/E ratio of 601.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.
