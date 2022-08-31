Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Up 14.1%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.26. 1,609,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 955% from the average session volume of 152,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

