Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Codiak BioSciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CDAK opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

