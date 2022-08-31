Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $20.20 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $148,643 and sold 4,578 shares valued at $101,047. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

