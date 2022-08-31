Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 4,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,122. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.22. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coffee

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.