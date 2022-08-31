Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.17

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.17 and last traded at $63.24, with a volume of 48616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,697 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

