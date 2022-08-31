Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Cohu Trading Down 3.6 %

COHU traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 5,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cohu by 38.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cohu by 31.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

