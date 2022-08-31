Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 6,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,533. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.