Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 862,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

