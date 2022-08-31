Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 900,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. 102,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,397. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,494 shares of company stock worth $7,704,381. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

