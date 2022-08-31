Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $38.73. Community Financial shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 8,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Community Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

