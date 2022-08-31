Comparing Expensify (EXFY) and Its Competitors

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Expensify to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1637 11295 24257 529 2.63

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Expensify’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expensify and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -14.86 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.66 million 30.68

Expensify’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05% Expensify Competitors -78.80% -83.92% -7.68%

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

