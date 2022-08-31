Comparing New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 59.15% 1.89% 1.86% Shell 10.70% 17.39% 7.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Concept Energy and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Shell has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

This table compares New Concept Energy and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 80.54 $70,000.00 $0.03 52.35 Shell $272.66 billion 0.75 $20.10 billion $9.50 5.63

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

