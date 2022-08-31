Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.9%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 115,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,179,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Compass Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226 in the last three months.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

