CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 42,670 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 42,670 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $256,446.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,939,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,687,801.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 24,215 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $145,532.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

