Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $161,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.