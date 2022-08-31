CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $182,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CompX International Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 4,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911. CompX International has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

CompX International Increases Dividend

CompX International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

