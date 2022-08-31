Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

