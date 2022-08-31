Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

