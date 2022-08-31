Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.
In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
