ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

