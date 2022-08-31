ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $35,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

