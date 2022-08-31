Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

