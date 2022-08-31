Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 87,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,659. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 551,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

