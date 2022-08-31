Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in August

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. 4,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

