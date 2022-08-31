Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

