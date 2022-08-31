Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.