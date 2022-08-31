Contrasting Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bird Global has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.88, indicating that its share price is 788% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.60 -$196.33 million N/A N/A Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Curtiss Motorcycles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

This table compares Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33% Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bird Global and Curtiss Motorcycles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 626.41%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bird Global beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

(Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

