Convergence Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Convergence has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $300,835.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

