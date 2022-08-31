Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE COO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,705. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.